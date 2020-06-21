How much does the Oppo Find X2 Neo cost in Australia?

Credit: Oppo

The Oppo Find X2 Neo cuts a few corners and shaves $600 off the price of its premium counterpart. Here's how much it costs in Australia.

The Oppo Find X2 Neo features a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen (with a 90Hz refresh rate) and is powered by 12GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 765G processor and the latest version of ColorOS (which is based on Android 10). It touts 256GB of storage, a 4025mAh battery and a quad-lens rear camera on the back.

This optical array comprises of a 48-megapixel (f/1.7) main lens, a 13-megapixel (f/2.4) telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. There's also a 32-megapixel selfie camera. For more info on why more lenses are better than less lenses when it comes to smartphones, check out our guide.



Outright

In Australia, the Find X2 Neo is priced at a recommended retail price of AU$999. It can be bought through Telstra, JB Hi-Fi, Woolworths Mobile, Mobileciti, Catch of The Day, Kogan, OfficeWorks, Bing Lee and Wireless1.

Postpaid

In addition to outright, the Find X2 Neo is also available on a number of post-paid mobile plans through Woolworths and Telstra. Check out the widgets below for a round-up of plans for the device:

Telstra - Oppo Find X2 Neo 24-month plans

Woolworths Mobile - Oppo Find X2 Neo 24-month plans













