How much does the Oppo Find X2 Lite cost in Australia?

Oppo have a new affordable smartphone that bridges the gap between its premium and mid-tier offerings.

The Oppo Find X2 Lite features a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a teardrop notch, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It's got the same Snapdragon 765G processor and 4025mAh battery as the Oppo Find X2 Neo but a slightly-worse camera setup that opts for a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome lenses and a 2-megapixel 'retro' lens.

Compared to the Oppo Reno2 Z, which is priced at AU$599, the Find X2 Lite features a better processor, 5G connectivity and a slightly bigger battery. Otherwise, it features the same RAM, on-board storage and quad-lens camera.

Outright

In Australia, the Oppo Find X2 Lite is priced at AU$749. It is available through Optus, Vodafone, JB Hi-Fi, Woolworths Mobile, Mobileciti, Catch of The Day, Kogan, OfficeWorks, Bing Lee and Wireless1.

Postpaid

In addition to the above retail channels, the Oppo Find X2 Lite is also available on a number of post-paid mobile plans through Optus and Woolworths Mobile. You can check out a round-up of mobile plans for the Find X2 Lite below:

Optus - Oppo Find X2 Lite 24-month plans

Woolworths Mobile - Oppo Find X2 Lite 24-month plans


Fergus Halliday
