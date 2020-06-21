Pro Display XDR-inspired WWDC redesign for aging iMac teased by noted Apple leaker

Sonny Dickson has teased a new slim-bezel design.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Apple

It has been many years since the iMac had a serious makeover, but that’s about to change in a big way, according to Sonny Dickson, who previously predicted the HomePod as well as several iPad and iPhone models with impeccable accuracy. The long-time leaker is reporting that a new iMac will launch at WWDC with a brand new design inspired by the iPad Pro and Pro Display XDR.

Apple last updated the iMac more than a year ago with faster processors and better graphics. It has been far longer since it has seen a new design—the current model was introduced in 2012, but Apple hasn’t strayed much from the unified design that replaced the iconic iMac G4 in 2004. The only thing that’s really changed is the materials (plastic to aluminum), the size of the bezels, and the thinness of the enclosure.

A Pro Display XDR-like design would be a major shift for the all-in-one desktop, eliminating the sizable chin that has adorned Apple’s popular Mac since its 1998 debut. With significantly smaller bezels, it’s possible that the screen size could increase from the current 21.5-inch and 27-inch offerings.

Additionally, Dickson says the iMac will gain AMD Navi GPUs and SSD drives. The current models use Radeon Pro graphics and Apple’s Fusion drives, which combine a spinning Serial ATA drive with an SSD one for a lower-cost alternative. iMacs start at 1TB, so it’s possible that capacities could shrink to keep prices low.

Earlier today, Bloomberg reported that Apple will also announce its transition away from Intel processors at WWDC, though a new iMac will almost certainly still use Intel’s chips, possibly adopting the new “Comet Lake” line.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

More online threats demand more protection.

Save up to $90! Great Deals on Norton 360 antivirus starting at just A$79.99 Get comprehensive protection with Norton 360 including Antivirus, secure VPN, a Password Manager, PC Cloud Backup, and more. All backed by 60-day Money Back Guarantee and 100% Virus Protection Promise.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?