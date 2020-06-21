Bungie tease the next three Destiny expansions

Bungie really want you to get excited about Destiny again

(PC World) on

Credit: Bungie

Bungie has announced what's coming next for their science-fiction looter shooter franchise.

Due out in September, Destiny 2: Beyond Light promises to continue the series’ main storyline - evolving the enigmatic and pyramid-shaped threat introduced in last year’s Shadowkeep into a more active adversary.

Beyond Life will also introduce a new Destination in the form of Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons, and a new raid called the Deep Stone Crypt.  

The premise here involves a new Fallen threat massing on the frozen tundras of Europa. Beyond Light will also introduce a new elemental power for guardians to deploy against enemies called Stasis. 

Bungie are taking preorders for both the regular, Digital Deluxe, Collector’s and Stranger Editions of Beyond Light from today via Steam, Google Stadia, Xbox One. 

The developer say that pre-orders will be available on the Playstation store in the near future and that Destiny 2: Beyond Light will also be coming to the Xbox One Series X and Playstation 5 when they launch later in 2020 with cross-play also said to be on the cards. 

Bungie also teased the major expansion that’ll come after Beyond Light. Billed as Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, specific features for this one aren’t yet known but the title suggests it’ll echo 2015’s Destiny: The Taken King. 

Then, in 2021, Destiny 2: Lightfall is due to arrive. Even less is known about this one but it’s a safe bet it’ll pick up where Beyond Light leaves off. 

Destiny 2: Beyond Light launches on September 23rd.



Fergus Halliday
