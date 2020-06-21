Microsoft slash 15% off the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3

Update: Since this article was published, Microsoft have now put the regular Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro 7 on sale in addition to the business-grade models. This means you can get the new Surface Laptop 3 for as little as AU$1359 (rather than AU$1699) and the Surface Pro 7 for AU$1061 (rather than the usual AU$1249), click through to the Microsoft Store for the full range of Surface EOFY deals.

Ahead of this year’s Australian end of financial year, Microsoft are slicing 15% off the cost of picking up either the Surface Pro 7 or Surface Laptop 3 through the Microsoft store. If you’ve been waiting for a decent deal to pick up one of the more recent Surface PCs, this might be the right time to pull the trigger.

The catch here is that you're buying the business-grade versions rather than the regular consumer hardware. These are ordinarily priced a little bit higher but include the same hardware and a few bonus software features.

Previously priced at AU$1849, you can now grab the Surface Laptop 3 for Business for as little as AU$1571. This works out to around AU$275 in savings. Other spec variants start at a higher pricepoint but end up offering more savings. For example, the i7/16GB Surface Laptop 3 for Business with 512GB of storage has had its price-tag trimmed by over $500 from AU$3499 to AU$2931.

In our review of the third-gen Microsoft laptop, we said that “If you’re uninterested in the tablet form-factor offered by the Surface Pro 7 and want to get your hands on a Windows-based clamshell that’ll excel at the ordinary, this remains a competitive option that’s easy to recommend to all but the most demanding power users.” 

As for the Surface Pro 7 for Business, the 15% discount knocks around $209 off the price for the cheapest variant. Rather than paying AU$1399, you end up paying AU$1189. Click here to take advantage.

As per our review of the Surface Pro 7, “Surface pioneered the Windows tablet market and has delivered a quality experience generation after generation in the years since. Nothing has changed in that regard. Right now, the Surface Pro 7 is the best Windows tablet you can buy."

Click over to the Microsoft Store before then if you’re keen.

For more Australian EOFY deals, check out the following:

