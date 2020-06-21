Money in Excel imports your live banking data into a spreadsheet

Money in Excel is Microsoft's challenger to Mint, Quicken, and other personal-finance apps.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has begun rolling out “Money in Excel,” a one-stop dashboard within Microsoft Excel for viewing your day-to-day finances, including bank and credit card transactions.

Microsoft announced Money in Excel in April as part of a broader rollout of a consumer view for Microsoft Teams, as well as a general rebranding of Office 365 as Microsoft 365. Now, Money in Excel is being offered as a downloadable template for either the Excel desktop app or the Excel online version, though you’ll need to subscribe to either Microsoft 365 Personal or the Family plan to be able to use it. (ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley noticed that the template is now live for download.) You’ll also be able to open the template in the mobile Excel app, but most of the live functionality will be missing.

Microsoft recommends that users store the Money in Excel spreadsheet in their OneDrive Personal Vault, which adds two-factor authentication if it’s not already turned on, and imposes a significantly reduced timeout period.

Microsoft Excel Money Microsoft

Money in Microsoft Excel will pull in data from your bank and other financial sources.

Money in Excel is not Microsoft Money, though the two products certainly seem very similar. Microsoft discontinued Microsoft Money because of the competition banks themselves offered. “With banks, brokerage firms and Web sites now providing a range of options for managing personal finances, the consumer need for Microsoft Money Plus has changed,” the company said at the time.

Money in Excel consolidates your accounts from various services: your credit card provider, your bank, as well as any investments and retirement accounts you may own. That data is stored and tracked within Excel, using analytics to measure changes in your overall spending, for example, or to track recurring expenses like Netflix that carry over from month to month. (Money in Excel will also alert you if these change, Microsoft says.)

Microsoft Excel Microsoft

Money in Excel will also use a dashboard to provide an overview of your spending.

The connection between financial institutions like your bank will be managed by Plaid, which says that it has forged connections with 10,000 institutions across the United States. After granting permission for Plaid to connect a financial account with Money in Excel, Plaid will have access to the account’s balances, transaction history, and associated account information, like owner name and address, but not your Microsoft 365 login credentials, according to a Microsoft support document

Money in Excel will divide up the worksheet into several tabs: a Welcome tab, an Instructions tab, and then separate tabs for a Snapshot overview, Categories, individual Transactions, and Recurring expenses. 

money in excel 3 microsoft Microsoft

Money in Excel will track recurring expenses.

To add an account, you’ll need to go to the Accounts tab and click Add an Account. According to Microsoft, transactions will not update automatically the spreadsheet, though the template will constantly keep an eye out for new additions. An “Update” button will appear if there are new transactions, and clicking it will update the spreadsheet.

After first connecting your financial accounts to Money in Excel, transactions from the past 30 days will appear in your transaction feed within a few minutes. New transactions will be ready for you to sync within a day of posting to your financial account, Microsoft says, after they’ve been cleared with your bank.

money in excel 2 microsoft Microsoft

Money in Excel’s transaction view.

Microsoft’s support documents list two important caveats. First, Money in Excel is designed for individual use. If you wanted to share your data with someone else, they'd need to be logged in with your account and have the Money in Excel pane.

Second, there “may be occasions when Money in Excel engineers will need to look at anonymized data to fix a problem or to train our technology to be more accurate,” Microsoft warns. “Access is temporary and monitored.” It’s not quite clear what “anonymized” means in this context, so be warned.

Money in Excel is Microsoft’s entry into the personal-finance app world led by Mint, Quicken, and others. It may not look as pretty to begin with, but Microsoft’s banking (ahem) on its customers' comfort with Excel to give it an edge.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?