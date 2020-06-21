PAX Australia 2020 postponed into 2021

PAX Australia 2020 has officially been delayed, with organisers citing "the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 in Australia and globally."

Originally slated for October 9, the Melbourne-based convention will instead be held sometime in the new year.

As per a Twitter post announcing the move, the PAX Australia team says that "our thoughts are with our PAX community and everyone who helps us deliver this incredible event each year. The aim since the beginning has always been to put on the best possible version of PAX Aus, provide a safe space for our community to gather, share our passion with each other and create new and lasting memories with those who matter to you most."

"We have been working hard with our partners and exhibitors to explore all viable options but with our desire to bring you the best PAX Aus ever, the next edition of PAX Aus will now take place in 2021."

The move comes on the back of similar coronavirus-related delays for both international tradeshows like Computex and Mobile World Congress and local esports weekends like Intel Extreme Masters and the Melbourne Esports Open.

The PAX Australia team say that "while we can't move forward with PAX Aus 2020 in the way we normally would, we are finding new and exciting ways to connect you and the PAX community with your favorite content and creators. Stay tuned to our social media channels in the coming days as we start to announce more information."

PAX Australia

Fergus Halliday
