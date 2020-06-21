The Lenovo Flex 5G is a $1,400 connected laptop with Qualcomm inside

Known as the Yoga 5G in some markets, it's powered by a 5G radio and a Snapdragon 8cx processor.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Lenovo

The Lenovo Flex 5G has gone by many names, including Project Limitless and the Yoga 5G. As it finally launches, it will be called the Lenovo Flex 5G in the United State (and the Yoga 5G in some other markets). They’re all the same 14-inch 2-in-1, which will ship from Verizon on June 18 for $1,400.

By any name, we first saw the Flex 5G/Yoga 5G at Computex in 2019. Known originally as Project Limitless, it was noteworthy as the first laptop with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx chip inside, the company’s latest update to take on Intel’s Core-powered PCs. 

lenovo flex 5g 1 Lenovo

The Lenovo Flex 5G / Yoga 5G includes 5G, incase it wasn’t clear already.

In January, Lenovo announced the Yoga 5G (now called the Flex 5G) at an interesting juncture. Microsoft’s Surface Pro X had just debuted with a custom Snapdragon 8cx chip inside, providing increased computing power at the expense of battery life—falling short of Intel’s PCs on both counts, unfortunately. In March, Samsung followed that up with the Galaxy Book S. Powered by the vanilla 8cx (long before the company unveiled a version based on Intel’s Lakefield), it delivered the incredible battery life we expected.

If the Surface Pro X emphasized performance, and the Galaxy Book S battery life, it appears that the Flex 5G will focus on the other aspect of the Snapdragon sales pitch: 5G connectivity. (There’s also 24 hours of battery life under the hood, Lenovo says.)

According to Lenovo, the Flex 5G (did you also know it was called the Yoga 5G?) will be sold for $58.33 per month for 24 months, or for a one-time fee of $1,400. As a bonus, Lenovo and Microsoft are providing a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365, the new name for Office 365.

lenovo flex 5g 9 Lenovo

The combination of 5G and a lightweight form factor should help the Flex 5G / Yoga 5G become a solid on-the-go workhorse.

Lenovo said the Flex 5G was engineered so that the 5G antenna could be shrunk small enough to fit into a slim chassis, while still providing radio coverage in either the laptop or tent mode of the 2-in-1 form factor. “The Lenovo team ultimately achieved this by innovating and patenting a new 5G antenna system—what became the industry’s smallest 5G module, supporting both mmWave and Sub-6 GHz—a design that allowed for 5G coverage in both laptop and tablet modes,” Lenovo said.

Lenovo has previously provided some of the Lenovo Flex 5G’s specifications:

Lenovo Flex 5G basic specs

  • Display: 14-inch (1920x1080) IPS, 400 nits
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx
  • Graphics: Adreno 680
  • Memory: 8GB LPDDR4X 
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB SSD
  • Ports: 2 USB-C (power, DisplayPort, USB 3.1 Gen 1); 1 nanoSIM, 3.5mm
  • Camera: IR camera
  • Battery: 60Wh (24 hours)
  • Wireless: 5G mmWave, Bluetooth 5.0
  • Operating system: Windows 10  
  • Dimensions: 12.65 x 8.46 x 0.58 inches (14.7mm)
  • Weight: 2.97 pounds
  • Color: Iron Grey (Aluminum top)

  • Price and availability: $1,400, available June 18 from Verizon

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

More online threats demand more protection.

Save up to $90! Great Deals on Norton 360 antivirus starting at just A$79.99 Get comprehensive protection with Norton 360 including Antivirus, secure VPN, a Password Manager, PC Cloud Backup, and more. All backed by 60-day Money Back Guarantee and 100% Virus Protection Promise.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?