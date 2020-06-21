How to watch Apple’s WWDC20 keynote

The keynote presentation promises to be an event you won’t want to miss.

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off on Monday, June 22, and the keynote presentation promises to be an event you won’t want to miss. We could see Apple announcing a switch from Intel to its own ARM processors in its Macs, and a new iMac. And Apple will unveil its plans for macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and a lot more.

Because of concerns regarding COVID-19, this year’s WWDC is a completely online affair. You need to be signed up as a developer to attend the Platforms State of the Union presentation and the workshops, but anyone can watch the keynote presentation. If you want to watch, we’ll show you how.

The keynote starts at 10 a.m. Pacific, and will probably last about two hours, so plan accordingly. The keynote will be available for viewing afterwards, if you can’t make the scheduled time.

Watch on YouTube

The keynote will be streamed live on Apple’s YouTube channel. You can watch the YouTube live stream on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac.

Watch the keynote on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch

You can use Safari on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch to watch the keynote on Apple’s website. Watch the keynote on Apple.com.

If you are a developer, you can watch the keynote in the iOS/iPadOS Developer app.

Watch on a Mac

If you want to watch the keynote on your Mac, you’ll use Safari. Watch the keynote on Apple.com.

Watch on Apple TV

Got an Apple TV? Use the Apple Events app to watch the keynote.

Watch on a Windows PC

If you happen to be using a Windows PC, you can still watch the keynote on Apple’s website. Apple requires Windows 10 and the Microsoft Edge browser. Watch the keynote on Apple.com.

Watch while in China

When Apple announced the lineup for WWDC20, the company specifically gave instructions for people in China who want to watch the keynote. In China, the keynote can also be streamed on Bilibili, iQIYI, Tencent, and Youku.