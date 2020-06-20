Apple is reportedly still working on AirPower, for some reason

The expensive multi-device charger that nobody really needs is still in the works in Apple labs, according to new leaks by Jon Prosser.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Apple

AirPower is a curious product. It is one of the only products Apple has ever publicly announced and then never released. After announcing it on stage during its September Special Event in 2017, and showing it off on its website, Apple was never able to solve the technical problems with its production and ultimately killed the project, unreleased, early in 2019.

Now, new tweets from noted Apple leaker Jon Prosser show new AirPower (code name “C68”) prototypes still in development.

prosser airpower tweet @jon_prosser

According to the new leaks, Apple has apparently fixed the significant problem it was having with the pad not charging Apple Watch properly.

prosser airpower closeups @jon_prosser

Look, it charges Apple Watch now!

In addition, the power connector seems to have evolved from Lightning to USB-C. Back in April, Prosser noted that C68 was going through a revision to give it fewer charging coils with less overlap and incorporating an A11 processor to manage charging and thermals, thus overcoming the overheating problem Apple has had.

Stop trying to make AirPower happen

Apple seems determined to make AirPower work at any cost. It was already expected to be relatively expensive, and with an A11 inside to manage heat, the expected price would be over $200.

This is just not necessary. In 2017, the premium wireless charger market needed a bit of a boost. Today, there are scores of wireless chargers ranging from cheap phone pads to fancy, slick-looking multi-device chargers. What exactly does AirPower bring to the table here? You can put your phone, AirPods, or Apple Watch anywhere on it to charge, instead of having to place them in specific spots.

That’s it. That’s the big innovation. And for that, you’re going to pay a $100 or more premium over existing multi-device charging pads? We would all be better served if Apple focused on giving the iPhone and always-on display that shows useful information while it is on a wireless charger rather than creating expensive and over-engineered solutions to let you put your AirPods or whatever in any spot on a five-inch oval instead of in one specific spot.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Jason Cross

Jason Cross

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?