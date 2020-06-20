ASUS' latest business-grade workhorse is pricey but premium

(PC World) on

Credit: ASUS

Debuted at this year’s CES, the ASUS ExpertBook B9 features the latest Intel Core i7-10510 processor, integrated Intel graphics, 16GB of LDDR3 RAM, up to 2TB of on-board SSD storage and a 14-inch LED backlit FHD display with thin bezels. It's a business laptop with some of the best features that consumer-grade offerings bring to the table.

On top of a MIL-STD 810G grading for durability, the ExpertBook B9 also comes loaded with traditional USB ports, HDMI outputs and headphone jacks. Even compared to light laptops, the ExpertBook B9 is a featherweight to handle at just 870g for the model equipped with a 33Whr battery.

Opting to upgrade to 66Whr model will net you significant battery life improvements with ASUS claiming that the ExpertBook B9 can deliver a full 24-hours of regular usage on a single charge. That being said, getting your hands on a laptop this thin, light and powerful won't be cheap.

In Australia, the ASUS ExpertBook B9 will be available from the 1st of July at a starting RRP of AU$3199.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags asusExpertBook B9

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?