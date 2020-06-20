ASUS' latest business-grade workhorse is pricey but premium

Credit: ASUS

Debuted at this year’s CES, the ASUS ExpertBook B9 features the latest Intel Core i7-10510 processor, integrated Intel graphics, 16GB of LDDR3 RAM, up to 2TB of on-board SSD storage and a 14-inch LED backlit FHD display with thin bezels. It's a business laptop with some of the best features that consumer-grade offerings bring to the table.



On top of a MIL-STD 810G grading for durability, the ExpertBook B9 also comes loaded with traditional USB ports, HDMI outputs and headphone jacks. Even compared to light laptops, the ExpertBook B9 is a featherweight to handle at just 870g for the model equipped with a 33Whr battery.

Opting to upgrade to 66Whr model will net you significant battery life improvements with ASUS claiming that the ExpertBook B9 can deliver a full 24-hours of regular usage on a single charge. That being said, getting your hands on a laptop this thin, light and powerful won't be cheap.



In Australia, the ASUS ExpertBook B9 will be available from the 1st of July at a starting RRP of AU$3199.

