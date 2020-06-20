Apple closing some stores in AZ, FL, NC, and SC as COVID-19 cases increase

The pandemic is surging in some states, and Apple is taking employee and customer safety seriously.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Apple

On Friday March 13, Apple announced it was closing all of its retail stores outside China. It was an early retailer to take action, but most countries and states soon forced the closure of similar stores anyway. 

While the company has since reopened many stores with specific restrictions and protections in place, it always left the door open to re-closing stores should the situation merit. Apparently, the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in some states has crossed the threshold, causing Apple to close stores.

When contacted for comment, Apple told Bloomberg News, “Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.”

The stores closing on June 20 are as follows:

Arizona

  • Apple Chandler Fashion Center
  • Apple Scottsdale Fashion Square (already closed due to looting damage)
  • Apple Arrowhead
  • Apple SanTan Village
  • Apple Scottsdale Quarter
  • Apple La Encantada

Florida

  • Apple Waterside Shops
  • Apple Coconut Point

North Carolina

  • Apple SouthPark
  • Apple Northlake Mall

South Carolina

  • Apple Haywood Mall

Customers will be able to pick up device repairs at the stores over the weekend. Employees of the closed stores will continue be paid, but Apple has provided no timeline for the stores' reopening.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags apple store

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Jason Cross

Jason Cross

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?