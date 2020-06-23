Apple simplifies switching and beefs up sound quality in upcoming AirPods update

Apple is bringing automatic switching between devices and spatial surround sound to AirPods and AirPods Pro..

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Jason Cross/IDG

Among the flood of OS updates to the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, Apple used its WWDC keynote to announce two major features coming to AirPods and AirPods Pro.

Coming to all devices is a new feature that will automatically switch between devices. For example, if you’re listening to music on your iPhone and switch to a Zoom meeting on your Mac, your AirPods will be smart enough to switch its pairing so you don’t need to fiddle with Bluetooth settings. And if a call comes in on your phone, your AirPods will instantly switch back.

If you use your AirPods Pro to listen to movies, your experience is about to get a whole lot better thanks to support for spatial sound. Just like a high-end audio system, your AirPods Pro will soon be able to mimic a full-room array of speakers just like a 5.1, 7.1, or Dolby Atmos system.

Apple is using facial audio algorithms that mimic the movie theater experience by making it seem like the sound is literally surrounding you. To compensate for head and device movements, you AirPods Pro will constantly adjust the frequencies each ear receives so the sound field stays fixed, just as if you were sitting in a theater.

Apple is using the accelerometer and gyroscope in the AirPods Pro to dynamically remap the sound field as your head and device move, while comparing motion data to keep the sound centered.

The AirPods and AirPods Pro update will be available as a firmware update later this year.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

More online threats demand more protection.

Save up to $90! Great Deals on Norton 360 antivirus starting at just A$79.99 Get comprehensive protection with Norton 360 including Antivirus, secure VPN, a Password Manager, PC Cloud Backup, and more. All backed by 60-day Money Back Guarantee and 100% Virus Protection Promise.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?