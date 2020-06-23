The iPad isn’t getting iOS 14’s best feature

Where is App Library for the iPad?

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Apple

Apple kicked off its WWDC keynote with an absolute bang. We were barely five minutes into the keynote when Craig Federighi told us about a new feature called App Library, which is nothing less than a dramatic rethinking of the home screen experience.

Here’s how it works. When you swipe all the way right, you’ll see a new App Library page that organizes all of your apps into categories so they’re easier to navigate. With a centralized location for all of your apps, Apple is also letting you hide home pages, so you won’t have pages and pages of apps to sort through anymore.

Apple has also given widgets a makeover, with new designs, customizable sizing options, and the ability to populate the home screen between apps. Altogether, the whole system feels fresher and newer than it has in years, turning the stale home screen into a modern mobile experience without sacrificing the iPhone’s identity.

There’s just one problem: It’s not coming to the iPad. Even though iPadOS 14 brings the same redesigned widgets complete with different sizes and smart functionality, it stops short at delivering the full App Library. So your widgets will still exist in the cramped Today View at the left of the main Home screen just like they are on iOS 13. You can’t even move them between apps like you can on the iPhone.

It makes no sense. Something like the App Library makes a ton of sense on the iPad, especially now that there’s trackpad support. Swiping through pages of apps and trying to remember where icons are is a major pain, but with the App Library, things would be smarter and easier to find and the Home screen could be a place for quick bites of information.

The new iOS Home screen is tailor-made for the iPad, and I have no doubt that it will be added at some point, possibly even iPadOS 15. But iPad Pro users who run to download iPadOS 14 in the fall will be disappointed to find the same old home screens littered with apps.

ipados 14 search Apple

iPadOS 14 has powerful new features but the same old home screen.

This isn’t the kind of separation we were hoping for when Apple split iOS and iPadOS last year. We wanted high-level productivity features that the iPhone couldn’t get—like the handwriting recognition and universal search that we are getting in iPadOS 14—but we didn’t expect the iPhone to get desirable features the iPad didn’t.

Why would Apple hold back a feature that will make the iPad feel modern and more Mac-like? On the iPad, the App Library could be more even more powerful than it is on the iPhone, with customizable folders, gestures, and deep integration with the search bar. But most importantly, it would have let the Home screen breathe and not look so cluttered with apps.

The App Library has been on my iOS wish list for years and I can’t wait to try it out. Unfortunately, however, my iPad Pro is going to have to wait a little longer.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags iPadOS 14

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?