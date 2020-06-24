iOS 14 vs iPadOS 14: Every iPhone feature you’re not getting on the iPad

App Library, emoji search, Translate, and more.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Apple

When Apple split iOS into two parts last year to distinguish it from the iPad, it was meant to give the iPad room to grow, with intuitive gestures, better accessory support, and, to quote Apple, things that are ”only possible on iPad.” However, despite Craig Federighi’s claim that “iPad users also benefit from the great features you already saw in iOS 14,” that’s not really the whole story.

While that’s true for things like Scribble support and the new app sidebars and toolbars, there are an awful lot of new iOS 14 features that are only for the iPhone. Here’s everything that’s not coming to the iPad:

Interface

App Library

This is the big missing feature. We already registered our displeasure with Apple’s decision, but in iPadOS 14, you’ll still see the same home screen layout, with rows of apps and folders and no way to hide them.

Widgets on the home screen

While iPad users will get full access to all of the redesigned widgets as well as the gallery and sizing options, they’re still stuck to the side of the home screen and only appear in landscape mode like before.

Emoji search

This is a big head-scratcher. According to the feature list, iPadOS 14 will be bringing a new emoji popover menu when using a hardware keyboard, but won’t be getting iOS 14’s long-overdue emoji search bar.

Translate

While the iPadOS will bring support for more than 65 languages and let you easily translate webpages in Safari, it’s missing out in iOS’s major system-wide translation features. For now, the brand new Translate app is iPhone only, so you won’t be able to take advantage of any of the cool new features that Apple is bringing to help people converse,

Maps

The iPad will be getting many of the new features that Apple is bringing to the Maps app, including cycling guides and EV routing, but it’s missing some important ones, including speed cameras, which lets you know where speed traps and red-light cameras are, and refined locations, which is able to provide “highly accurate location and orientation when you’re in urban areas with poor GPS signals.”

Car Keys

Car Keys may be super limited on the iPhone, but they’re non-existent on the iPad. So even if you plan on buying a new 2021 BMW 5 Series, you won’t be able to use your iPad to unlock it.

App clips

The iPad will be getting Apple’s new instant mini apps, but it won’t be able to find them using NFC like you can on the iPhone. Only links and QR codes for you.

FaceTime

FaceTime on the iPhone has a new feature that “can make video calling more natural by helping you establish eye contact even when you’re looking at the screen instead of the camera.” We’re not 100 percent sure what it does but if you have an iPad it doesn’t matter because you’re not getting it.

Health

The iPad still doesn’t have a Health app, so the new sleep tracking, health checklist, and data types don’t apply.

Weather

When Apple bought Dark Sky earlier this year, the hope was that the Weather app would get way more powerful. In iOS 14 it has, with next-hour precipitation, severe weather alerts, and multi-day precipitation forecasts. But alas, the iPad still doesn’t have a Weather app in iPadOS 14.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?