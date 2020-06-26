Latest Cyberpunk 2077 footage shows off a 'braindance' and more of the prologue

It's a wonderful night for a braindance.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 has been a highlight of the last two E3s, so of course we couldn’t have this year’s Fake E3 without it. Today CD Projekt ran its debut Night City Wire stream, where we got probably our best look at Cyberpunk 2077. Less guided and less constrained than the previous demos, I feel like this is the first time Cyberpunk 2077 felt like...well, a video game. A very good-looking game, but a game nevertheless.

The highlight of the stream was probably the new trailer. CD Projekt stated that all of the new footage came from the prologue, which like The Witcher 3 means I’m guessing we’ve got a 10- to 15-hour intro ahead of us. I hope you’ve carved out some time in November.

We also got our first look at Cyberpunk 2077’s “Braindance” system. People with braindance implants can record their memories, allowing others to experience them later—and run them back, analyze objects in the environment, and discover secrets. In the demo, which also appears to be the braindance tutorial, it was used to figure out who killed the person recording the memory. I guess it’s a bit like the Arkham detective mode, mashed up with Observer’s playable dreamscapes.

Anyway, not the most eventful showcase. I think I was hoping for another hour-long tour of Night City, a la past years, and instead we got a 20-minute presentation with about five minutes of real footage. But hey, Cyberpunk is out in a scant few months, and I don’t think anyone’s sitting on the fence wondering whether this is “for them.” It either is or it isn’t, and I expect Cyberpunk will send this console generation off (and starting the next) with a bang. Look for it November 19.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Hayden Dingman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

More online threats demand more protection.

Save up to $90! Great Deals on Norton 360 antivirus starting at just A$79.99 Get comprehensive protection with Norton 360 including Antivirus, secure VPN, a Password Manager, PC Cloud Backup, and more. All backed by 60-day Money Back Guarantee and 100% Virus Protection Promise.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?