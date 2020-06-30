RealMe pitch high-end X3 SuperZoom at mid-tier smartphone shoppers

RealMe zig where the competition zag

RealMe have debut their most expensive and capable mid-tier handset yet: the RealMe X3 SuperZoom.

Launched alongside the new RealMe Watch, the RealMe X3 SuperZoom arrives on the 2nd of July at a starting RRP of AU$699. 

According to Andy Yang, Managing Director of realme Australia, “The realme X3 SuperZoom is our latest premium device, and is the perfect option for those looking to up their photography skills, stream their favourite film or play the latest games with their friends.” 

“With smartphones now available at every price point, and a range of additional smart devices being launched across the country, realme are connecting with more Aussies than ever before.”

The RealMe X3 SuperZoom comes equipped with a 6.7-inch LCD display with a. 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ processor and either 8GB of RAM or 12GB of RAM depending on the model. The pricier option here also bumps the base storage up from 128GB to 256GB.

Of course, the real draw here is that the titular SuperZoom.

The back of the RealMe X3 boasts a quad-lens setup that shakes out to include a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel zoom sensor, an 8-megapixel wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. This array comes equipped to deliver 5x optical zoom and up to 60x digital zoom. It’s also flanked by a dual-lens selfie camera on the front. 

The device also touts a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, NFC connectivity and 30W fast charging.  

In Australia, the RealMe X3 SuperZoom will be available from July 2nd through the realme e-store, JB HI-FI, Officeworks, Bing Lee, Make it Mine, mobileciti, 5GWORLD, Essential Appliance Rentals, Amazon, Kogan, eBay and Catch.com.

Fergus Halliday
