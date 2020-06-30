Telstra tinker with post-paid offering, bundle 5G with select plans

(PC World) on

Credit: 95974440 © Tktktk Dreamstime.com

It's that time of year again - Telstra are shaking up their post-paid mobile lineup.

As per Telstra Consumer and Small Business Group Executive Michael Ackland, "One year on from when we introduced our new mobile plans, we’ve seen a fundamental change in the way Australians are living and working through the coronavirus pandemic."

"To that end, we’re refreshing our mobile plans with up to 30GB of extra data, including 5G network access on selected plans for customers with a compatible device in 5G areas waiving the $15 additional fee for 5G access, and helping to ensure those who may be struggling financially have options to suit their needs."

The new status quo here is as follows

  • Telstra Small Plan = $55 for 40GB
  • Telstra Medium Plan = $65 for 80GB
  • Telstra Large Plan = $85 for 120GB
  • Telstra Extra Large Plan = $115 for 180GB

Signups for any of Telstra's four major postpaid plans also net themselves a free 3-months of Binge.

On top of this, existing Telstra Plus Gold members will get a free 9 months of Binge while Silver members get a free 6 months and Bronze-tier members net themselves a free 3-month subscription to the service. For more on Binge, click here.

Medium, Large and Extra Large Telstra customers will also get a 50% increase to their points earn rate when it comes to the telco's Telstra Plus rewards program. Rather than earn 10 points per dollar, they'll earn 15 points per dollar.

The other big news here is that "following the conclusion of our 12-month free 5G trial, we have decided not to charge a separate fee for 5G on our new month to month plans. Customers will be able to continue getting 5G if they are on eligible plans or by switching to our Medium and above plans."

Previously, Telstra had committed to charging customers an extra AU$15/month on top of their regular plan for continued access to the next-generation mobile network. If you're keen to stick with the cheapest Telstra Plan available, that essentially means you are faced with paying an extra $10/month if you do want to explore what 5G can offer you.

Telstra say that existing customers who migrate before September 30th won't see any rise in the price of their plan for 12 months and that they'll be reaching out and encouraging them to upgrade in the future.

Telstra's new post-paid mobile plans go live on July 1.



Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Telstra

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?