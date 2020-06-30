Telstra tinker with post-paid offering, bundle 5G with select plans

Credit: 95974440 © Tktktk Dreamstime.com

It's that time of year again - Telstra are shaking up their post-paid mobile lineup.

As per Telstra Consumer and Small Business Group Executive Michael Ackland, "One year on from when we introduced our new mobile plans, we’ve seen a fundamental change in the way Australians are living and working through the coronavirus pandemic."



"To that end, we’re refreshing our mobile plans with up to 30GB of extra data, including 5G network access on selected plans for customers with a compatible device in 5G areas waiving the $15 additional fee for 5G access, and helping to ensure those who may be struggling financially have options to suit their needs."

The new status quo here is as follows

Telstra Small Plan = $55 for 40GB

Telstra Medium Plan = $65 for 80GB

Telstra Large Plan = $85 for 120GB

Telstra Extra Large Plan = $115 for 180GB

Signups for any of Telstra's four major postpaid plans also net themselves a free 3-months of Binge.



On top of this, existing Telstra Plus Gold members will get a free 9 months of Binge while Silver members get a free 6 months and Bronze-tier members net themselves a free 3-month subscription to the service. For more on Binge, click here.



Medium, Large and Extra Large Telstra customers will also get a 50% increase to their points earn rate when it comes to the telco's Telstra Plus rewards program. Rather than earn 10 points per dollar, they'll earn 15 points per dollar.



The other big news here is that "following the conclusion of our 12-month free 5G trial, we have decided not to charge a separate fee for 5G on our new month to month plans. Customers will be able to continue getting 5G if they are on eligible plans or by switching to our Medium and above plans."

Previously, Telstra had committed to charging customers an extra AU$15/month on top of their regular plan for continued access to the next-generation mobile network. If you're keen to stick with the cheapest Telstra Plan available, that essentially means you are faced with paying an extra $10/month if you do want to explore what 5G can offer you.



Telstra say that existing customers who migrate before September 30th won't see any rise in the price of their plan for 12 months and that they'll be reaching out and encouraging them to upgrade in the future.



Telstra's new post-paid mobile plans go live on July 1.









