Apple finally launches a website for Apple Card management

View your balance, pay your bill, and download statements from the web.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Rob Schultz / IDG

Apple Card launched as a very futuristic, privacy-focused credit card, but with several glaring omissions. Namely, it didn’t work well with most financial management software, and there was no way to manage your card without your iPhone. 

Over time, Apple has added the ability to export statements in a variety of popular formats, which will make it easier to use with financial management apps and services. And on Thursday, Apple finally launched a web portal to manage your card.

Apple Card customers can head to card.apple.com and log in with their Apple ID to view their balance and terms, download past statements in PDF format, and change their payment schedule and associated bank accounts.

There are still a few missing options. You can’t apply for an Apple Card yet on the web—the site pushes interested members to details about how to apply in your iPhone wallet app. It appears the only way to apply to Apple Card without an iPhone is to purchase Apple hardware at Apple.com and choose the “‌Apple Card‌ Monthly Installments” option. You also can’t view your transactions or export your past statements in any format other than PDF.  Fine text at the bottom of the statements page says “To view or export your transactions, please use your iPhone.”

Despite the current limitations, this is a big step forward for Apple Card. Managing and paying credit cards via the web is table stakes for modern credit cards, and some users prefer it, even if they have an iPhone.

Jason Cross

Jason Cross

Macworld.com
