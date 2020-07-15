Kobo look out for those in lockdown with new Nia eReader

Credit: Kobo

Kobo are bringing a new alternative to the Amazon Kindle to Australian shores: the Kobo Nia.

According to Michael Tamblyn, CEO of Rakuten Kobo, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has driven increased interest and demand by consumers for entry-level eReader options and the Nia is designed to take advantage of that dynamic.



Tamblyn says that "in recent months, eBooks have really come into their own, with an astounding influx of new users and a global surge in time spent reading - and this new eReader is ideal both for people trying digital books for the first time or upgrading an eReader they have had for years.”

The Kobo Nia features a 6-inch Carta E-Ink screen that's said to be screen resistant and a form-factor that weighs just 172g in total. Under the hood, the tablet comes equipped with 8GB of on-board storage. Kobo say that number works out to around 6000 ebooks.



No word on estimated battery life but Kobo say that the Nia's 1000mAh battery will facilitate "reading for weeks on end with a single charge, depending on individual usage."



The Kobo Nia itself is available in a single color - black - but able to be kitted out with one of three SleepCover color options: Black, Aqua and Lemon.



In Australia, the Kobo Nia will retail for AU$149 through Kobo.com and select retailers. This puts it slightly above Amazon's most basic Kindle, which is priced at AU$139.

