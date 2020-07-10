Canon embolden mirrorless offering with EOS R5 and R6

(PC World) on

Credit: Canon

Those eyeing an upgrade to Canon's EOS mirrorless camera range now have two new options to choose from.

The new Canon EOS R5 is pitched a successor to the legacy of the EOS 5D. It features a 45-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor, 5-axis in-body image stabilisation, 100% AF coverage, 0.05-second autofocus and arrives ready to record in up to 8K at 29.97 FPS and 4K in up to 120p.

Meanwhile, the Canon EOS R6 is pitched as an ideal solution for enthusiast and professional still-shooters looking for better low-light performance. It's got many of the same features as the R5 but opts for a 20.1-megapixel full-frame sensor designed to deliver better low light autofocus. It can shoot in 4K at 60FPS and FHD at 120p.

The EOS R6 also opts for two SD UHS II memory card slots, which differs slightly from the setup on the EOS R5. The R5 pairs up a single SD UHS II memory card with an additional CFexpress slot.

Both the Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6 rely on Canon's own R-lens ecosystem, come equipped with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and are design to integrate with the brand's Image.Canon cloud storage solution.

Alongside the new full-frame shooters, Canon are also introducing four new RF lenses:

  • RF 85mm f/2 MACRO IS STM: a mid-tier telephoto lens with an image sabiliser and macro support for EOS R cameras
  • RF 600mm f/11 IS STM: An adjustable super telephoto L series zoom lens for EOS R
  • RF 800mm f/11 IS STM - A fixed 800mm super telephoto lens for EOS R cameras
  • RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1L IS USM: A fixed 600mm super telephoto lens for EOS R cameras

Both The Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6 will be available through the Canon Australia Store and local dealers from late July 2020 and late August 2020 respectively.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags CanonEOS R5Canon EOS R6

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Shining a light on creativity

MSI has long pushed the boundaries of invention with its ever-evolving range of laptops but it has now pulled off a world first with the new MSI Creative 17.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?