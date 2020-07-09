Report: HomePod beta adds the option to select default music, podcast, audiobook service

The latest beta for this fall's HomePod update will let you break free from Apple Music.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Apple

According to a report from MacRumors, the select group of beta testers for this fall’s HomePod release have noticed something sort of remarkable: the ability to choose a music, podcasts, and audiobooks service other than Apple Music.

Apple does not conduct public or developer beta tests of HomePod software, but rather issues betas through a select group of AppleSeed members. HomePod software is otherwise updated along with the iOS software on the iPhone from which it was set up.

According to testers, the HomePod options screen in this new beta adds the ability to select the default service for Music, Podcasts, and Audiobooks. It defaults to Apple Music, but would presumably let users choose Spotify, Amazon Music, or other competing services (those services need to implement this support, and none have done so yet).

hopepod default macrumors MacRumors

It appears that the default service can be selected per user, which is great. But there’s only one selection, which is less than ideal. Some users may use Spotify for music, Apple Podcasts for podcasts, and Audible for audiobooks, for example. The current beta setup does not appear to allow for that sort of multi-service configuration.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Jason Cross

Jason Cross

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Shining a light on creativity

MSI has long pushed the boundaries of invention with its ever-evolving range of laptops but it has now pulled off a world first with the new MSI Creative 17.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?