Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 due for an August 5 reveal

Credit: Samsung

Samsung's next loot crate of Galaxy smartphones and tablets have officially been tee'd up for an early August reveal.

As per an official teaser video for the company's next Unpacked press conference posted to YouTube, it appears that the Galaxy Note 20 will make its debut on August 5 (midnight, Australian-time).


The video doesn't give too much away but confirms previous leaks suggesting the device was due to be announced on August 5. Those same leaks suggested that Samsung's latest superphone will arrive alongside the Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Tab S7 and more. Who knows, maybe the Galaxy Home will get a mention or two. 

Although the rumor mill this time around is a little more subdued than in previous years, early reports suggest the Galaxy Note 20, Note 20+ and Note 20 Ultra will feature the latest Snapdragon and Samsung silicon, the high-end periscope lens zoom camera functionality found in the Galaxy S20 Ultra and a 120Hz display.

Look for more news on the Galaxy Note 20 on August 5.

Fergus Halliday
