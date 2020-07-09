The Sonos Move is now available in Lunar White

Credit: Sonos

Sonos' portable speaker is getting a new coat of paint. Previously, the Sonos Move has only been available in a professional-looking black. Now, it's available in Sonos' usual Lunar White as well.

Aesthetics aside, the new variant is more or less identical to the existing black model.



Released last year, the Sonos Move is the connected audio brand's first Bluetooth-enabled and outdoor-friendly wireless speaker. In our review, we came away mostly positive on the effort with a caveats.



We concluded that "If you’re after a Sonos that’ll work over Bluetooth, this is that. If you’re after a Sonos that you can carry around your house with ease, it’s that too. However, it’s much better at one than the other and it’s not hard to imagine how both sides of the equation could be refined and improved. As the name suggests, the Move is a Sonos that moves - but I can't shake the idea that it could achieve this in a better way. At times, It feels like a first effort begging to built upon."

Since it launched, Sonos have also managed to squeeze an extra hour of playback out of the Move via a recent software update for a cited total of eleven hours of continuous playback on a single charge.



In Australia, the Lunar White Sonos Move is available exclusively through Sonos.com from July 7 for $649.

