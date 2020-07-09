Telstra announce additional COVID-19 relief measures for Melbourne-based customers

Credit: Telstra

Telstra are looking to make things easier for consumer and small business customers in the Melbourne metropolitan area and Mitchell shire, amid a return to Stage 3 lockdown restrictions.

As per a blog post by Telstra Group Executive for Consumer & Small Business Michael Ackland, "we want to help our affected customers stay connected – that’s why we’re offering our eligible consumer and small business customers in those areas additional mobile data, as well as offering unlimited home phone calls to pensioners."

Select Telstra customers on a post-paid mobile phone or mobile broadband plan will net themselves an extra 25GB of data to use within 30 days. Meanwhile, pre-paid customers who recharge for $40 or more will get an extra 10GB to use within 28-30 days depending on the nature of their existing plan.



These offer will last until the 31st of August.



Telstra are also offering consumer and small business home broadband customers unlimited data at no additional charge until the same date.



While home phone and broadband customers won't have to do anything to receive the above benefits, mobile customers will need to apply for the data through the My Telstra app.

While many of Telstra's previous COVID-19 measures expired at the end of June, the telco still offers eligibble small business customers the ability to hibernate their fixed business services. More information on how to do this is available here.

