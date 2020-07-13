Optus introduce buffet-style data add-on

Credit: Optus

Optus are pulling a leaf from Vodafone's playbook with a new $5-a-month add-on.

Available from today, Optus' new Unlimited Data Day add-on is available through selected Postpaid and Prepaid plans via the My Optus App.



Like the name suggests, the optional add-on temporarily removes the data allowance on your mobile service for the twenty-four hour period after purchase. While it is only $5-per-day, you can't queue up multiple days or buy in advance. You'll have to buy it again once the previous boost expires.



According to Optus' Managing Director of Marketing and Revenue Matt Williams, “we know our customers want great value and for the price they would typically pay for their morning coffee- our new Unlimited Data Day opens up infinite possibilities.”



“Our offer calls on all lovers of data, giving them 24 hours of data to do as much of the things they love as they can. This may involve bingeing Netflix on high definition for 24 hours, which would normally go through 72GB of data.”



The other catch here is that every Optus customer is eligible to sign up. If you're a postpaid customer, you have to be on an Optus Choice, Optus One, Optus Family or Optus Kids plan. As for prepaid, you have to already be an Optus Prepaid Epic Data customer with a $30 or more recharge.

For a roundup of eligible plans, check out the widget below:












