You can now watch Optus Sport on your LG TV

(PC World) on

Credit: Optus

LG WebOS-based Smart TVs now have a dedicated Optus Sport app.

Assuming you already have an Optus Sport account plus an active subscription for the service, all you need to do is load up the app on your LG WebOS app store and download it to get stuck into things. OLED or not, so long you're using a model from 2017 onwards, you should be good.

According to Tony Brown, Marketing Manager for Home Entertainment at LG Electronics Australia “At LG Australia, we’re passionate about creating shared experiences in the home through our suite of home entertainment products. That’s why we’re thrilled to offer LG customers access to their favourite sport directly from their LG Smart TVs."

The move marks the first dedicated Optus Sport app for a specific brand of smart TV. Previously, the service supported big-screen playback via Fetch, Apple TV, Android TV, Apple Airplay, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox, desktop web browsers, tablets, mobile phones and laptops.

“Optus Sport is thrilled to be adding another platform so fans can catch all the football action they want with their LG Smart TV,” Optus’ Head of TV and Content Corin Dimopoulos said.



Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags optuslgOptus Sport

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?