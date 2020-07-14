JBL's first 9.1-channel soundbar launches locally

Credit: JBL

Following Samsung's lead in the space, JBL are now offering a 9.1-channel soundbar of their own.



Branded as the JBL Bar 9.1, the new Atmos-enabled soundbar boasts a total of 820 watts of total system split across the bar itself, a 10-inch subwoofer and a set of detachable wireless rear speakers. These speakers attach to the ends of the JBL Bar 9.1 when not in use and are good for ten hours of playback at a time.



The soundbar kit also includes support for both 4K and Dolby Vision passthrough, ChromeCast and Air Play 2 playback and Bluetooth connectivity.



“The JBL Bar 9.1 True Wireless Surround Sound with Dolby Atmos enhances and redefines the listening experience for home entertainment,” said Marcus Fry, Brand Activation Director of AUNZ at HARMAN.



“At JBL, we are excited to bring professional, cutting-edge audio technology straight into our customers’ living rooms with our first Dolby Atmos-powered soundbar.”

In Australia, the JBL Soundbar 9.1 is priced at AU$1499 and available through JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman.

