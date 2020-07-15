Razer downsize their optomechanical Huntsman gaming keyboard

Credit: Razer

Razer aren't afraid to make compromises when it comes to squeezing their Huntsman keyboard into a smaller form-factor.

The name of new Huntsman Mini might evoke the premium thrills of its predecessor but it's shaping up to be a much more bare-bones affair. Not that that's necessarily a bad thing. If you're after a compact keyboard that doesn't compromise too much on the essentials, the Huntsman Mini might be exactly what you're after.



The new Razer Huntsman Mini is being pitched as "a compact, high-performance gaming keyboard." To that end, Razer have kitted out the tenkeyless peripheral with an aluminum chasis, a detachable USB-C braided fiber cable, Razer Doubleshot PBT keycaps and full Chroma RGB integration.

“We have many years of experience in creating and innovating keyboards and switches designed for gamers. That is complemented through the support and feedback from our community,” says Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit.

“The Huntsman Mini packs the latest and greatest in keyboard technology in an ultra-compact 60% form factor.”

In line with recent trends, the Huntsman Mini adopts optical switches over mechanical ones. There are two models on offer here: one with clicky Razer Optical switches and one with linear Razer optical switches.



In our review of the original Razer Huntsman Elite, we said that "More and more gaming peripheral brands are investing in their own alternatives to Cherry MX keyswitches these days. Razer’s branch into opto-mechanicals ultimately feels like an extension of that, rather than the start of something new. It’s a niche-within-a-niche that’s very exciting and easy to recommend to those with the cash to burn.



In Australia, the Razer Huntsman Mini is priced at AU$219.95 for the model with clicky switches and AU$239.95 for linear switches.













