Panasonic update headphone range with new true wireless options

Panasonic are looking to join the fray with two new AirPods alternatives: the RZ-S500W and RZ-S300W.

The first cab off the rank here is the RZ-S300W. As per the press release, these true wireless earbuds promise to deliver "convenient, seamless connectivity which doesn’t fail." They tout IPX4 water resistance, Bluetooth 5 connectivity, high-performance MEMS microphones and a dedicated ambient sound mode.

As for battery life, Panasonic promise the RZ-S300W are good for 7.5 hours of playback per charge with another three full charges contained in the carry-case. Essentially, you're looking at 30 hours of listening time before you have to charge up from zero.

In Australia, pricing for the Panasonic RZ-S500W starts at AU$249. The true wireless earbuds are available in three colors: Black, White and Green. 

Then, the RZ-S500W ups the ante by incorporating a dual hybrid noise-calling system to filter out background audio and allow for a cleaner music and calls.

Both the Panasonic RZ-S500W and RZ-S300W will also play nice with Panasonic's free Audio Connect app - which allows you to monitor balance levels, play with presets and - in the case of the S500W - bump the noise-cancelling up or down a notch as you please.

According to Panasonic, a fully-charged set of RZ-S500 earbuds will get you 6.5 hours of playback with ANC enabled or 12 hours with ANC disabled. There's another 13 hours of playback stored on the charging case for a total of 19.5 hours (with ANC on).

In Australia, pricing for the Panasonic RZ-S500W starts at AU$349. Two colors are on offer here: black and white.

Aaron Waters, Product Marketing Manager for Audio and Video at Panasonic Australia, says that “Our latest range of wireless earphones and headphones combines premium sound, fit and functionality – perfect for Aussies wanting to tune-in on the go."

Credit: Panasonic

"With excellent noise cancellation, powerful bass and superior connectivity, listeners can get immersed in their music, physically feel the beats and enjoy being in the zone – no matter where they are."

The Panasonic RZ-S500W and RZ-S300W are available in Australia from this week.

