Telstra talks big with new Wall-To-Wall Wi-Fi guarantee

(PC World) on

Credit: Telstra

If you're still having trouble with your home Wi-Fi setup, Telstra are betting that they know how to fix it.

As of this week, Telstra nbn customers who aren't finding their Smart Modem-based Wi-Fi connection lives up to the hype can purchase a second-generation Smart Wi-Fi Booster accessory with a "wall to wall Wi-Fi guarantee" for an extra $12/month. What's more, The telco say they're also game to throw in up to three additional Boosters at no extra cost if one doesn't quite solve your Wi-Fi woes.

If you're still having problems after that point, Telstra say they'll cancel any repayments on the Booster and throw in a one-month credit for the trouble.

The one requirement here is that you have to be using the second-generation Telstra Smart Modem somewhere in your home Wi-Fi setup, as the Smart Booster is designed to integrate with that. Fortunately, Telstra customers without the latest Smart Modem  be able to grab one for free when they add the Telstra Smart Wi-Fi Booster to their account.

Telstra Connected Home & Business Executive Michele Garra says that “we’ve recently experienced how critical it is to have a fast and reliable internet connection in the whole house to help us work, study, be entertained and remain connected."

"From our research, we’ve found one in three broadband customers in Australia experience sub-optimal Wi-Fi performance. And in pilot customer trials of our new program, we didn’t find a Wi-Fi coverage problem we couldn’t solve with our Smart Modem and Smart Wi-Fi Booster combo,” Garra says.

Telstra’Smart Wi-Fi Booster is available to Telstra nbn broadband customers for $12/month over 24 months or $288 outright from this week.





Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Telstra

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?