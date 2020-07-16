A bad update breaks Outlook for many users, but there's a fix

Microsoft is working to investigate the Outlook issue, which has caused headaches for users and admins alike.

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is investigating a problem with Outlook that is causing the app to crash repeatedly. In a tweet, the company said it’s traced the likely problem to a recent update.

In the meantime, Microsoft is recommending that users use Outlook’s mobile client or Outlook on the Web to access their email.

Microsoft tweeted earlier today about the problem. “We’re investigating an issue affecting user access to Outlook. Additional details can be found in the admin center under EX218604,” it said.

The company later went on to say that it believed a flawed update was the source of the problem. It pointed administrators to the Outlook admin center, under the headings EX218604 and OL218603.

PCWorld staffers themselves were affected by the outage, with Outlook repeatedly crashing. A reinstallation of Office failed to solve the problem. Even running Windows in safe mode didn’t solve the issue. We finally found success with a workaround that surfaced on the web. (Create a restore point within Windows, just to be safe.)

The workaround was found by Twitter user Celeri_tech, and fleshed out a bit by Appauls:

Click Start and Type CMD Right Click CMD and choose “Run As Administrator“ Go to C:\Program Files\Common Files\microsoft shared\ClickToRun Type, officec2rclient.exe /update user updatetoversion=16.0.12827.20470 In case you get the “Something went wrong” error message use this command instead of the one on step-4 officec2rclient.exe /update user updatetoversion=16.0.12527.20880 An “Updating Microsoft Office” prompt will now open up and the last stable version will be installed.