Apple releases macOS 10.15.6 update

New features for the News app, and bug fixes.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Apple

In conjunction with the announcement of new Apple News features, Apple on Wednesday released macOS 10.15.6 Catalina, an update to the Mac operating system.

The News app now has support for a new curated local news section in the Today feed. Currently, only five regions are covered: the Bay Area, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco. If you subscribe to Apple News+, you’ll find that Apple has added more local newspapers. The Apple News daily newsletter is also “personalized with stories that reflect your interests.”

As for bug fixes, Apple says 10.15.6 has the following:

  • Adds a new option to optimize video streaming on HDR-compatible Mac notebooks for improved battery life

  • Fixes an issue where the computer name may change after installing a software update

  • Resolves an issue where certain USB mouse and trackpads may lose connection

The update also includes several enterprise-level update, which are detailed in this support document.

Tags macOS Catalina

Roman Loyola

Roman Loyola

Macworld.com
