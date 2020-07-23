How much does the LG Velvet cost in Australia?

Credit: LG

LG are trying something a little different with their new Velvet smartphone.



Rather than swing at Samsung on specs or design, they're aiming their sights at customers who want to nab themselves a similar set of features for less than $1000. LG are also looking to swing the dollars of content creators their way with an array of nifty videography features like a dedicated ASMR recording mode.



In an op-ed we wrote about the device ahead of its formal unveiling, we speculated that "For LG, the Velvet could be an answer to this problem and a chance to redefine what their brand stands for within the larger smartphone landscape. That’s a shot I hope they take."

The specs of the piece build on this optimism nicely. The LG Velvet is equipped with a Snapdragon 765G processor, a 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED display, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There's a triple-lens camera on the back and it also features a few details you don't usually find under $1000, such as wireless charging and IP68 water resistance.



Outright

In Australia, the LG Velvet is priced at an RRP of AU$899. The device will be available from late July through JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys.



Postpaid

LG say they're currently talking with local carriers but has nothing specific to announce as of yet. We'll update this article when we know more.





