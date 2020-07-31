Razer revive Blackshark esports headset

(PC World) on

Credit: Razer

Razer's Blackshark esports gaming headset is getting a rework.

Picking up where the 2012 headset left off, the new Razer Blackshark V2 and Blackshark V2 X tout titanium 50mm 'Triforce' drivers, a 'Hyperclear' cardioid mic, advanced passive noise cancellation and cross-platform compatability.

Razer say the new Blackshark is a total redesign of the original with input from esports players directly shaping the featureset of the final product.

The pricier V2 also includes support for Razer's new THX Spatial Audio app via a USB soundcard and breathable 'Flowknit' memory foam ear cushions. Building on the launch of the former, the Blackshark V2 can be toggled between two modes - Competitive or Environmental - and supports per-game profiles for popular titles like Apex Legends, Destiny 2, Rainbow Six Siege and more.

Opting to save a few bucks and going with the V2 X nabs you 7.1 surround sound but means missing out on fancy spatial audio and being stuck with a regular cable rather than the Razer SpeedFlex one found in the V2. At 240g, the Blackshark V2 X is also slightly lighter.

In Australia, pricing for the Razer Blackshark V2 starts at AU$179 while the Razer Blackshark V2 X lands at AU$104. Both will be available through Razer.com from the 30th of July and retailers from the 3rd of August.


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags RazerBlackshark V2

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Shining a light on creativity

MSI has long pushed the boundaries of invention with its ever-evolving range of laptops but it has now pulled off a world first with the new MSI Creative 17.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?