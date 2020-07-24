Microsoft's Xbox Series X reveals: Halo: Infinite, Fable, Psychonauts 2, Obsidian's next RPG, more

Teeing up for next-gen

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Microsoft

The endless fake E3 summer continued on Thursday with yet another Xbox games showcase from Microsoft. Unlike the ho-hum reveals of May’s Xbox event, today’s show brought the hits, as Microsoft revealed a slew of first-party blockbusters destined to land on Windows 10 PCs as well as the forthcoming Xbox Series X—including an extended demo of Halo: Infinite, which got itself a Steam page while the 10-minute video played.

We also got our first glimpse at Obsidian’s next game and—finally!—Double Fine’s Psychonauts 2, complete with a serenade from Jack Black. And we’re getting a new Fable game, though the tantalizingly brief trailer failed to mention an estimated release date.

People hoping for an Xbox Series X price or the reveal of the long-rumored Xbox Series S were disappointed, however. This event was all about what you’ll be able to play when the next-gen console launches this November, rather than the console itself. Neither Microsoft nor Sony have revealed pricing info for their new hardware.

Back to the matter at hand. Microsoft’s event focused on games from its internal studios and publishing arm, including several all-new reveals: State of Decay 3, a new Forza Motorsport game (which Xbox chief Phil Spencer said is “early in development,” sadly), a “Peril of Gorgon” expansion for The Outer Worlds, and a new Obsidian RPG called Avowed. After taking on Fallout with the stellar Outer WorldsAvowed sure looks like Obsidian’s stab at Skyrim.

We also got another look at Rare’s Everwild, which looks absolutely beautiful, and Tell Me Why, the latest game from the makers of Life is Strange. Obsidian teased Grounded again, a “Honey I Shrunk the Kids”-style adventure due to land on July 28. Microsoft catered to hardcore nerds with trailers for STALKER 2 and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Xbox Series X Microsoft

The Xbox Series X will arrive in November.

The cool thing about all the first-party Microsoft game reveals? You’ll be able to play each of them on day one with an Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription, the best deal in PC gaming at just $5 a month. Destiny 2 will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on November 10, Microsoft said, and Bungie will release an Xbox Series X-optimized version of the game.

The power of the Xbox Series X was a constant undertone throughout the event. It sure looks beastly on paper. Halo: Infinite’s developers say the game will be larger than the last few games combined, and run at a flawless 60 frames per second on the Xbox Series X. (Welcome to real gaming, console fans.) Moon Studios teased an upgraded version of Ori and the Will of the Wisps that will run at 120Hz in 4K HDR.

If you skipped the stream, we’ve embedded the most notable game trailers below for your viewing pleasure. Be sure to check out that Halo: Infinite video for your first look at gameplay and some juicy lore drops. You can also rewatch the full Xbox games showcase stream here.

 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Brad Chacos

Brad Chacos

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?