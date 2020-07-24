LG's Velvet has a dedicated ASMR mode

(PC World) on

Credit: LG

LG's latest smartphone brings more than just a new name to the table.

Taking the place of the manufacturer's now-defunct G-series, the Velvet represents a bold new chapter for LG. Gone are clunky and long names like the L:G V50 ThinQ 5G and seemingly-gone is the desire to go toe-to-toe with Samsung when it comes to price and prestige. 

Instead, the Velvet is billed as an upper mid-tier phone with premium perks and a focus on everyday content creation. To that end, LG have kitted the camera app on the device out with a number of nifty features, such as Voice Bokeh, support for Wacom styli, 4K timelapses and - as mentioned in the header - a dedicated ASMR mode.

This bevy of bespoke software bonuses is paired up with a triple-lens camera configuration that's built around a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There's also a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. As opposed to the competition, LG have also opted to flatten the hardware here. Despite the three-lens setup, the Velvet's so-called 'raindrop' camera design only features a single (and slight) camera bump on the back.

Novelties aside, the LG Velvet is equipped with a Snapdragon 765G processor, a 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED display, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There's a triple-lens camera on the back and it also features a few details you don't usually find under $1000, such as wireless charging and IP68 water resistance

Credit: LG

In Australia, the LG Velvet is priced at an RRP of AU$899. The device will be available from late July through JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys.

Tags LG Velvet

Fergus Halliday
