Apple racks up 19 Primetime Emmy Award nominations

That’s 18 for Apple TV+ and one for Apple Music. Winners will be announced on September 20.

Hot on the heels of picking up a couple Daytime Emmy awards, Apple TV+ has pulled in an impressive number of Primetime Emmy award nominations. The new streaming service—it will be less than one year old when the Emmys are presented in September—has racked up 18 award nominations. That’s far fewer than Netflix or HBO (with 160 and 107, respectively), but impressive for a streaming service still fresh out of the gate, and known for a paucity of content.

In addition to the 18 nominations for Apple TV+, the Apple Music series Carpool Karaoke was nominated for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series.

This 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards is eligible for programming that debuted from June 1, 2019, until May 31, 2020. So the Tom Hanks film Greyhound, for example, will be eligible for next year’s awards.

Here’s the complete list of Apple TV+ shows and the categories for which they are nominated. The awards will be announced in a ceremony on September 20, 2020, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and airing on ABC.

Beastie Boys Story

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

Carpool Karaoke (Apple Music)

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

Central Park

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Leslie Odom Jr.

Defending Jacob

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Series Or Movie

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

The Elephant Queen

Outstanding Narrator - Chiwetel Ejiofor

Home

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

The Morning Show

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series - Mimi Leder

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series - Steve Carell

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series - Jennifer Aniston

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series - Billy Crudup

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series - Mark Duplass

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series - Martin Short