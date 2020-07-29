Apple racks up 19 Primetime Emmy Award nominations

That’s 18 for Apple TV+ and one for Apple Music. Winners will be announced on September 20.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Television Academy

Hot on the heels of picking up a couple Daytime Emmy awards, Apple TV+ has pulled in an impressive number of Primetime Emmy award nominations. The new streaming service—it will be less than one year old when the Emmys are presented in September—has racked up 18 award nominations.  That’s far fewer than Netflix or HBO (with 160 and 107, respectively), but impressive for a streaming service still fresh out of the gate, and known for a paucity of content.

In addition to the 18 nominations for Apple TV+, the Apple Music series Carpool Karaoke was nominated for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series.

This 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards is eligible for programming that debuted from June 1, 2019, until May 31, 2020. So the Tom Hanks film Greyhound, for example, will be eligible for next year’s awards.

Here’s the complete list of Apple TV+ shows and the categories for which they are nominated. The awards will be announced in a ceremony on September 20, 2020, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and airing on ABC.

Beastie Boys Story

  • Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program
  • Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special
  • Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)
  • Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
  • Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

Carpool Karaoke (Apple Music)

  • Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

Central Park

  • Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Leslie Odom Jr.

Defending Jacob

  • Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Series Or Movie
  • Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

The Elephant Queen

  • Outstanding Narrator - Chiwetel Ejiofor

Home

  • Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

The Morning Show

  • Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)
  • Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series - Mimi Leder
  • Outstanding Main Title Design
  • Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series - Steve Carell
  • Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series - Jennifer Aniston
  • Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series - Billy Crudup
  • Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series - Mark Duplass
  • Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series - Martin Short

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Jason Cross

Jason Cross

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?