Say goodbye to MotoMods and hello to 5G with the Motorola Edge

Credit: Motorola

The company are officially retiring their modular smartphone line in favor of the more conventional, 5G-capable Motorola Edge.

“Motorola’s strategy has always been to lead with innovation and deliver what matters most to consumers. With the Motorola Edge, we’re continuing our innovative legacy in the industry by bringing the fastest data speeds to a smartphone that pushes the limits of mobile engineering and nails every important feature with outstanding experiences,” says Danny Adamopoulos, General Manager of Sales and APAC for Mature Markets at Motorola.

Available from today via JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Officeworks, Mobileciti and the Motorola online store, the Motorola Edge touts a 6.7-inch OLED display clocked at 90Hz, every phone manufacturer's favorite Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of on-board storage (which can be expanded via MicroSD) and a 4500mAh battery.

The Edge also comes IPX2 rraated against water damage and packs in a quad-lens rear camera that consists of a 64-megapixel (f/1.8) main sensor, a 16-megapixel (f/2.2) sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a generic time-of-flight (ToF) sensor. Buying on what Motorola are selling here will also net you a 16-megapixel selfie camera, support for 18W fast-charging and a matching set of stereo speakers that have been tuned by audio engineers at Waves.

In Australia, the Motorola Edge arrives at an RRP of AU$999.

The introduction of the Edge to the Australia builds on a broader shuffling of the portfolio by Motorola that's seen the steady retirement of unconventional premium devices like the Moto Z and Moto X series and the introduction of more camera-centric fare like the Motorola One series. It also comes amidst a time when the gap in pricing between the mid-tier masterpieces like the iPhone SE and Google Pixel 3a and full-blown flagships feels wider than ever.

In theory, stuff like the Motorola Edge looks to fill that void. However, whether or not an audience for this kind of smartphone actually exists is something that'll have to be proven in practice.

Still, according to Adamopoulos, "the premium space is challenging and competitive and we knew any flagship device we created would have to give consumers a true reason to look at a new device, be built from the ground up to be a 5G powerhouse, and be completely in lockstep with consumer insights. Built with the newest and very best technology available, the Motorola Edge is the best of the best, but this is also just the beginning of what we have to offer,” 

The Motorola Edge launches in Australia this week.


Fergus Halliday
