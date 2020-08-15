How much does the Google Pixel 4a cost in Australia?

Credit: Google

Google's pandemic-friendly Pixel 4a has finally arrived. Here's how much it costs in Australia.



Picking up where the Pixel 3a left off and due to launch in the first week of September, the Pixel 4a is built around a 5.8-inc OLED display, a Snapdragon 730G processor, 6GB and 128GB of on-board storage

The Google Pixel 4a features dual stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports 18W fast-charging via a USB type-C port on the bottom of the device. At 3140mAh, the Pixel 4a is also packing a slightly larger battery than its predecessor.

Although the design here is distinctly modeled after last year's Pixel 4, the Pixel 4a borrows a lot more from the Pixel 3a when it comes to camera setup. The rear-side of the device features a single 12.2-megapixel lens. The front-facing half of the device features an 8-megapixel selfie camera.



Buying a Pixel 4a also nets you a ton of freebies when it comes to Google's various apps and services. You get a free three months of YouTube Premium, Google One and Google Play Pass.

Here's how much it'll cost when it launches in Australia:

Outright

In Australia, the Google Pixel 4a arrives with an RRP of AU$599. As of this week, the device is available for pre-order through the Google Store, JB Hi Fi, Vodafone and Harvey Norman ahead of a September 10 online launch.



If you fancy a bit of a hands-on before you drop any cash on the mid-tier device, Google say you'll be able to find the phone in stores from mid-October. However, locally, there's only one model and color being ranged. Unlike last year's Pixel 3a, there's no XL size available and only a single color: Just Black.

Postpaid

At this stage, Vodafone looks to be the only of Australia's local carriers that'll be stocking Google's latest affordable Pixel phone. Officially, however, post-paid plans for the device are TBA.



We'll update this article when we know more. In the meantime though, we're expecting the cost of getting the Google Pixel 4a through Vodafone to round out to around AU$24/month on a 24-month repayment plan plus the cost of your plan itself. For example, pairing up a Pixel 4a on a 24-month plan with Vodafone's Red Plus plan should cost you around $59/month - since the latter is currently discounted down from $40 to $35.



For a look at Vodafone's most popular plans, check out the widget below:



