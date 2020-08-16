Sony finally announce their next best set of noise cans: the WH-1000XM4s

Credit: Sony

Trying to top the WH-1000XM3 noise cancelling headphones isn't going to be easy but Sony are giving it a shot.

Announced overnight, the next Sony WH-1000XM4s introduce new intelligent features and improved noise-cancellation tech.



Abel Makhraz, Deputy GM, Consumer Sales & Marketing Sony ANZ says that, “We are delighted

to announce the highly anticipated WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones with Industry-leading noise

cancellation."



"As the successor of the acclaimed WH-1000XM3, these new headphones offer improved

noise cancelling performance and hands-free calls with multi-point connectivity, as well as a better fit

with a lighter design. Speak-to-Chat is an exciting new feature which instantly pauses your music

when speaking, allowing you to have a conversation without needing to take off the headphones or

press a button. Overall the WH-1000XM4s are the perfect companion when on the go or working from

home.”

Building on the QN1 HD noise cancelling processor introduced with the previous model, the Sony WH-1000XM4s drops a new Bluetooth Audio SoC and improved algorithms into the mix. The end result? A noise-cancelled listening experiences that adjusts to the conditions around it over 700 times each second.

Credit: Sony

The Sony WH-1000XM4s also supports 360 Reality Audio playback, 5 built-in microphones for voice calls plus 'wearing detection' that promise to automatically pauses your music when you take them off and then resume when you want to pick things up again. The new headphones also adds to the existing customization options found in the Sony Connect App.



The Sony WH-1000XM4s are hardly the first set of headphones to feature adaptive sound control but Sony say that "over time, Adaptive Sound Control learns to recognise locations that you frequently visit such as your workplace, gym or favorite cafe, and tailors sound to suit the situation."



In terms of battery life, Sony say the new headphones should be good for up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge. They also support fast charging, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa integration and Fast Pair on Android.



Our original review of the Sony WH-1000XM3 can be found here. In it, we came away impressed writing that "Although the WH-1000X M3 is definitely the better product, they’re not quite revolutionary enough that I’d recommend tossing out your existing M2 or M1 headset. They sound better - but they don't sound radically different. Still, if you’re in the market for a solid set of over-ear headphones for your commute and are willing to part with the cold-hard cash, the Sony WH-1000X M3s are likely our pick for the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy right now."

In Australia, the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling wireless headphones will be available in August at an RRP of AU$549.

