Australia to miss out on Samsung's Xbox partnership

(PC World) on

xbox-game-pass-pc-100850505-orig.jpg

xbox-game-pass-pc-100850505-orig.jpg

Credit: Microsoft

Last year, Samsung partnered with Microsoft to position their latest Note as a productivity powerhouse. This year, they're looking to gamble on gaming but Australian players are set to miss out.

Samsung's most recent Unpacked livestream announced that the Note20 and Note20 Ultra would come engineered the make the most of integration with Microsoft's xCloud streaming tech when it launches on September 15th.

However, as reported by Engadget, the service - which is set to be rolled into Microsoft's wider Xbox Games Pass offering - doesn't actually have a date for Australia yet.

At the time of writing, that September 15th launch date only applies to the following: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Though disappointing, this detail isn't a massive surprise given the nature of Australia's uneven and inconsistent broadband infrastructure - even if it is a sobering reminder of it. Similar services like Google Stadia, Nvidia's GeForce Now and Sony's Playstation Now all remain absent from the region.

Overseas markets are also throwing in three months of Games Pass Ultimate and a controller accessory to make playing games on the Note 20 Ultra that little bit easier. It's not clear yet if Australian Note 20 owners will be able to take advantage of this promotion.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Microsoftsamsung

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?