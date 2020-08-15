Macworld's August digital magazine: iOS 14 Sneak Peek

The best content from Macworld wrapped up in our digital magazine.

Credit: Rob Schultz / IDG

In the August issue

The August issue is all about WWDC, from our 15-page preview of iOS 14 to the top 5 features of macOS Big Sur. We have all the details. Plus, see the features in iOS 14 that were heavily inspired by Android.

Also in this month’s issue:

• MacUser: Why you shouldn't buy a new Mac right now. Plus, Apple updates 16-inch MacBook Pro graphics with AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU with integrated HBM2 memory

• MacUser Reviews: Azire VPN, TerraMaster TD2

• iOS Central: 5 ways watchOS 7 will supercharge your Apple Watch this fall, plus new details on HomeKit in iOS 14

• iOS Central Reviews: Logitech Pebble i345 wireless mouse, Legends of Runeterra

• Working Mac: Cloud storage plans you can use to replace your Mac’s external storage. Find out how to open ancient Pages, Numbers, and Keynote documents in macOS

• Playlist: Reviews of the iFi hip-dac portable DAC/headphone amp, AIAIAI TMA-2 modular headphone, Monoprice True Wireless Plus Earbuds

• Mac 911: Your old videos may not play in macOS Catalina. We tell you why

