Woolies slice $250 off the price of a Galaxy Note 20

(PC World) on

Credit: Samsung

Woolies are throwing in a discount on top of the existing preorder incentives for Samsung's latest phablet.

If you preorder the Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra through Woolworth Mobile before August 11, the branded telco will shave $250 off the total for of your device repayments. Compared to what you'd be paying otherwise, that works out to a $10.41/month discount on a 24-month plan or a $6.94/month discount on a 36-month one.

On top of that, preordering Samsung's latest will also net you a free pair of true wireless earbuds. If you go for the Galaxy Note 20, you get a free set of Galaxy Buds+. If you spend a little more and get the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, you'll get the new bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live.

Since Woolworths Mobile are stocking the entire range of Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra devices, you've plenty of options to choose from. Still, if you're not quite sure which of Samsung's powerhouse smartphones is going to be the better fit for you, click here for the run-down.

Once you've made your choice, you can scroll down to take advantage of the timed-deal using the widgets below:

Woolworths Mobile 24-month Galaxy Note 20 (256GB) plans

Woolworths Mobile 36-month Galaxy Note 20 (256GB) plans

Woolworths Mobile 24-month Galaxy Note 20 5G (256GB) plans

 Woolworths Mobile 36-month Galaxy Note 20 5G (256GB) plans

Woolworths Mobile 24-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (256GB) plans

Woolworths Mobile 36-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (256GB) plans

Woolworths Mobile 24-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (256GB) plans

 Woolworths Mobile 36-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (256GB) plans

 Woolworths Mobile 24-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (512GB) plans

Woolworths Mobile 36-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (512GB) plans



Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags woolworths

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Imou: At home with security

Modern living is all about functionality and security for everybody from the very young to the very old. With Imou anybody can enjoy smart life – the solution is at their fingertips.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?