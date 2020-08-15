Woolies slice $250 off the price of a Galaxy Note 20

Credit: Samsung

Woolies are throwing in a discount on top of the existing preorder incentives for Samsung's latest phablet.

If you preorder the Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra through Woolworth Mobile before August 11, the branded telco will shave $250 off the total for of your device repayments. Compared to what you'd be paying otherwise, that works out to a $10.41/month discount on a 24-month plan or a $6.94/month discount on a 36-month one.

On top of that, preordering Samsung's latest will also net you a free pair of true wireless earbuds. If you go for the Galaxy Note 20, you get a free set of Galaxy Buds+. If you spend a little more and get the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, you'll get the new bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live.



Since Woolworths Mobile are stocking the entire range of Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra devices, you've plenty of options to choose from. Still, if you're not quite sure which of Samsung's powerhouse smartphones is going to be the better fit for you, click here for the run-down.



Once you've made your choice, you can scroll down to take advantage of the timed-deal using the widgets below:



