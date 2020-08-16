Best Telstra Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plans

(PC World) on

Credit: Samsung

Samsung's latest heavy-hitter has arrived. But how much will it cost to take up a Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy Note 20 through Telstra?

At this stage, Telstra are only ranging the 5G versions of both devices. Since they have the largest 5G footprint in Australia at this stage and are likely keen to grow that side of their business, that makes sense but if you were hoping to save a few bucks by sticking with 4G, you're out of luck.

In Australia, retail pricing for the 5G Samsung Galaxy Note 20 starts at AU$1649. Buying a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is slightly pricier at a starting price of AU$1999.

Is there a preorder bonus?

Yep. There's two actually. Samsung themselves are looking to incentivize early adopters by throwing in either a set of Galaxy Buds+ if you buy the Galaxy Note 20 or a set of the new Galaxy Buds Live if you splurge on the Ultra.

On top of that, Telstra are also shaving $10 off the cost of your monthly plan if you're on a Medium plan or higher.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra: Which should I get?

If you want a full breakdown of the key differences between the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, you should check out this article we wrote on the topic. If you just want to cut to the chase:

  • The Ultra has a larger screen with curved edges, greater resolution and a higher refresh rate
  • The Ultra has a bigger battery
  • The Ultra has more 4GB of additional RAM
  • The Ultra has a slightly better stylus
  • The Ultra has a different camera setup that allows for higher resolution image capture and greater zoom
  • The Ultra is made from glass while the regular Note 20 has a plastic body

Check out the widgets below for a round-up of Telstra's 24-month Galaxy Note 20 5G plans:

Telstra 24-month Galaxy Note 20 5G (256GB) plans

Telstra 24-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (256GB) plans

Tags TelstraSamsung Galaxy Note 20

Fergus Halliday
Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

