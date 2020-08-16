Best Optus Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plans

Credit: Samsung

Samsung's new Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 cost a pretty penny but how much do they cost through Optus. Are you really going to save money on a plan vs going outright? Are there are any good preorder bonuses going around? Here's what you need to know.



Like Telstra, Optus are only ranging the 5G versions of both devices. If you were hoping to save a few bucks by sticking with 4G, you're out of luck.



In Australia, retail pricing for the 5G Samsung Galaxy Note 20 starts at AU$1649. Buying a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is slightly pricier at a starting price of AU$1999. Buying either of these devices through Optus means repaying that amount in monthly installments PLUS the cost of your mobile plan.



Is there a preorder bonus?

Yes. While Optus themselves aren't doing any bespoke promotions around preorders signing up for either a Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra through the telco will net you either a set of Galaxy Buds+ or Galaxy Buds Live depending on which model you go for.



Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra: Which should I get?

If you want a full breakdown of the key differences between the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, you should check out this article we wrote on the topic. If you just want to cut to the chase:

The Ultra has a larger screen with curved edges, greater resolution and a higher refresh rate

The Ultra has a bigger battery

The Ultra has more 4GB of additional RAM

The Ultra has a slightly better stylus

The Ultra has a different camera setup that allows for higher resolution image capture and greater zoom

The Ultra is made from glass while the regular Note 20 has a plastic body

Check out the widgets below for a round-up of Optus' 24-month Galaxy Note 20 5G and Note 20 Ultra 5G plans:

Optus 24-month Galaxy Note 20 5G (256GB) plans

Optus 36-month Galaxy Note 20 5G (256GB) plans



Optus 24-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (256GB) plans



​

Optus 36-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (256GB) plans



