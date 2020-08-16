Samsung’s Android update guarantee might actually be better than Google’s

Get Pixel peace of mind with your Galaxy.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Samsung

If steady updates are your priority when choosing which Android phone to buy, you basically have one option: the Google Pixel. Google famously promises three years of Android version and security updates with all Pixel purchases, which is at least a year more than any other Android phone maker. Now Samsung is stepping up to change that.

As part of its Unpacked announcements Wednesday that brought the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung announced that its new phones will receive OS updates for “up to three generations” including the “latest features” and “latest security.” That’s a huge commitment over the two generations it previously promises and excellent peace of mind for anyone buying a new Galaxy phone.

Samsung said that the guarantee applies to all “(Galaxy) S, N(ote), and Z series devices starting with the S10.” That unfortunately means its biggest sellers, the mid-range and budget Galaxy A phones, which recently hit the U.S. with affordable 5G models, won’t get the same promise due to their slower processors. Samsung promises to support those phones “until hardware allows.”

Samsung clarified to PCWorld that its use of the term “generations” applies to “generations of Android–i.e. Android 10, 11, 12” and not Samsung’s One UI schedule. So that guarantee could actually be better than an annual promise since it isn’t dependent on when you buy the phone. Whether you buy a Galaxy Note 20 today or next June, you’ll still get Android 13 in when it arrives, whenever that may be.

With the pandemic messing with development schedules, it’s possible that Android gets pushed back by weeks or months, which could cause issues with Google’s three-year guarantee. The Android 11 preview period has already been delayed by a month, though it’s unclear whether that will affect the public release this fall.

For example, if Android 13 releases in December 2022, someone who bought a Pixel 4 in March 2020 might not get it, but a Galaxy S20 owner will, even if they buy their phone today. That’s an excellent way to handle a world that’s very much in flux, giving Galaxy buyers confidence that their phones will stay fresh for years to come—or at least until they’re ready to trade it in for a new one.

Samsung didn’t say whether they will be pushing those updates quicker, but all signs point to yes, they will. Security updates for the Galaxy S20 have arrived incredibly quickly—in some cases arriving before the Pixel 4—and just today it launched a beta for One UI 3 based on Android 11. So if you’re thinking of buying a new Galaxy Note 20, there’s one less thing to worry about.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Shining a light on creativity

MSI has long pushed the boundaries of invention with its ever-evolving range of laptops but it has now pulled off a world first with the new MSI Creative 17.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?