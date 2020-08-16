Shudder sets up shop in Australia

Credit: Shudder

AMC's horror-focused streaming service is now available in Australia.

Launched in overseas markets back in 2016, Australian horror fans looking to get their spook on can now sign up for Shudder without using a VPN. Monthly, the service is priced at AU$6.99. An annual Shudder subscription will cost you AU$69. That puts it below heavyweights like Disney+, Stan and Netflix and in-line with more boutique options like Hayu.



Shudder brings together hundreds of horror films, shows and several originals like Creepshow. There's also a 7-day free trial if you want to scope things out before you commit to dropping the cash on the service.



App-wise, Shudder plays nice with iOS devices, Android devices, ChromeCasts, Apple TVs, Fire TVs and the Xbox One X. At the time of writing, there is no Shudder app for Samsung, LG or Hisense's various smart TV operating systems.



You can sign up now via the Shudder website.

