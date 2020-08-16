Minecraft: Education Edition can now run on Chromebooks

Microsoft has never been shy about porting its apps to other platforms, and making Minecraft available for Chromebooks is a natural extension.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Microsoft

Kids going back to school will probably be happy to learn that Minecraft: Education Edition isn’t just for PCs any more. Now they’ll be able to run it on their Google-powered Chromebooks, too.

Originally released in 2016, Minecraft: Education Edition is essentially a version of Minecraft that’s been optimized for the classroom, with the ability for teachers and students to use the platform to learn how to code and perform other education-related tasks. Google began telling teachers about the Chromebook port late last week, though a Minecraft blog post indicates that support for the Chromebooks began on August 6. 

Minecraft: Education Edition won’t run on just any Chromebook, however; you’ll need a fairly up-to-date device that can run Android apps, including Minecraft: Education Edition. In fact, Microsoft recommends that Chromebook users log out of all other apps to dedicate the entire CPU’s resources to the game, which requires 4GB of RAM, too. You’ll need to plan for the game to install about 350-500MB per user on the device, and account for how the Chromebooks are used: Minecraft worlds are saved locally on the device, a problem if Chromebooks are shared or exchanged within the classroom. 

There are two ways in which Chromebook users can install Minecraft: Education Edition. As an unmanaged user with a Gmail account, all you’ll need to do is to log into the Google Play Store. Most students, however, will have managed Chromebooks, and they’ll need an administrator to install the app remotely, while following Google’s instructions for doing so.

minecraft education edition lesson Microsoft

What we usually think of as “worlds” within Minecraft the game are lessons within Minecraft: Education Edition.

According to Microsoft, Minecraft: Education Edition is free to try, but that free period will expire quickly. Trial licenses are limited to 25 logins for teachers and 10 logins for students. You’ll then need an Office 365 Education account to log into the full version of Minecraft: Education Edition.

There are some differences between the Chromebook version of Minecraft: Education Edition and the other Minecraft editions. The Code Connection and Classroom Mode companion apps aren’t available. Otherwise, the Chromebook edition includes everything from the “Bedrock” (R13 and R14) releases, with foxes, bees, beehives, and honey blocks, Microsoft says

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Minecraft

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?