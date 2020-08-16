Giveaway: Win a Kodak Smile camera or printer

Capture summer memories with a Kodak.

We’ve partnered with Kodak for our next giveaway—win one of these Kodak Smile instant print products to capture and print your favorite summer moments! Enter now for your chance to win either a Kodak Smile Classic 2-in-1 Camera & Printer, Instant Print Digital Camera, or Instant Digital Printer.

Signup is free! All you have to do is enter your email address in the Gleam widget below. You can receive extra entries by following one of our video/social channels, but it’s not necessary! Only legal residents of the 50 United States, including the District of Columbia, or Canada (except Quebec) are eligible to win.

The contest ends at noon on August 26. The winners will be notified via the email address they provided at signup. Good luck!

